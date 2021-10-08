Bathurst 1995 Tooheys 1000 - Perkins goes from last to first DVD

THE 1995 Tooheys 1000 at Mount Panorama, Bathurst remains a special race in the history of ‘The Great Race’ with the Seven Sport race day telecast released here for the first time as part of the popular Seven Sport’s Magic Moments of Motorsport DVD series.

That year’s race was the 33rd running of the annual October classic and the first time in its history it was run exclusively for Holden and Ford V8s.

History shows that Castrol Commodore aces Larry Perkins and Russell Ingall swept to a wildly popular victory, overcoming a first lap pit stop to replace a tyre punctured within seconds of the start of the race due to contact with poleman Craig Lowndes.

Perkins pounced to take the lead with just nine laps to go as leader Glenn Seton slowed due to engine problems. The Holden driver swept by as the Ford driver – dubbed the best racer to never win ‘The Great Race’ – was then forced to sit and on helplessly as victory slipped through his fingers.

This race is a Bathurst classic, run at breakneck speed with the best touring car stars of the day going head-to-head on a fine, sunny Mountain day.

All the big names of the period are featured in this race: Peter Brock, Mark Skaife, Jim Richards, Dick Johnson, John Bowe, Tony Longhurst, Wayne Gardner, Alan Jones and many more.

Included on this release is the Suzuki Cup support race and the full 161-lap Mountain classic held on Sunday October 1, 1995.

This release also includes a range of unseen vision too. We have included on this DVD the race action that unfolded while television viewers of the day were busy watching commercials!

This DVD is a must-have for your collection of Seven Sport Magic Moments of Motorsport titles, celebrating a brilliant era of racing at Bathurst.

KAL5655B

Duration:

Approximately 7 Hours 44 Minutes