Phillip Island - The inside story of Australia's fastest racetrack, our home of motorsport (John Smailes)

Phillip Island is Australia's home of motorsport. These are the untold stories of a century of racing.

There is no other motor-racing circuit in the world with the history of Phillip Island. Since 1928 it has hosted the Australian Grand Prix, the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, the World Superbike Championship, the Armstrong 500 and many other races. Today, the Australian MotoGP attracts tens of thousands to the island every year. It is revered as the world's best MotoGP track and is the second-fastest in the world by just 0.1 km/h. Australia's champions of motorcycle racing are born there.

As a motor-racing journalist for more than 45 years, John Smailes has had extraordinary access to Phillip Island and to the leading names who have competed there. When Wayne Gardner, Mick Doohan and Casey Stoner won their championships, John was there. He has delved into the island's rich history, from the winner of the first Australian Grand Prix, Gallipoli hero Captain Arthur Waite, to Australia's F1 world champions Sir Jack Brabham and Alan Jones, and the astonishing political and business dealings over the years.

In Phillip Island, John Smailes delivers the definitive account of the circuit, featuring interviews with champions including Valentino Rossi and many others who made it the legend it is today. It's the gripping and untold story of an island unlike any other.

'Phillip Island is my legacy to Australian motorsport. I'm proud to have been part of its development. This book is a must-read.' Wayne Michael Gardner AM

'Still in its original shape, a super circuit for Supercars, world class.' Dick Johnson AM