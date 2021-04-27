Pininfarina 90 Years

Hardcover, Published in 2020, 500 pages, English & Italian text

On the occasion of the 90th anniversary of Pininfarina, a marque synonymous with style and elegance applied to car design, a book that surveys, for the first time, the entire output of the Turin coachbuilder, model by model. Produced in close collaboration with the company, it draws on invaluable photographic material accompanying brief contextualising texts. Tracing the history of Pininfarina from its origins to the present day entails reviewing some of the most iconic models in automotive history: from the numerous Ferraris bodied by the historic partner of the Maranello firm to cars such as the Cisitalia 202, the Lancia Aurelia, the Alfa Romeo Duetto and 164, the Maserati Gran Turismo through to the current models born under the aegis of the Indian firm Mahindra. The book also covers the numerous Pininfarina concept cars that have written glorious pages in the history of design, raising the bar every time in terms of the excellence of the car product.