Pininfarina 90 Years

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788879118095
UPC:
9788879118095
MPN:
9788879118095
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
3.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$295.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Hardcover, Published in 2020, 500 pages, English & Italian text

On the occasion of the 90th anniversary of Pininfarina, a marque synonymous with style and elegance applied to car design, a book that surveys, for the first time, the entire output of the Turin coachbuilder, model by model. Produced in close collaboration with the company, it draws on invaluable photographic material accompanying brief contextualising texts. Tracing the history of Pininfarina from its origins to the present day entails reviewing some of the most iconic models in automotive history: from the numerous Ferraris bodied by the historic partner of the Maranello firm to cars such as the Cisitalia 202, the Lancia Aurelia, the Alfa Romeo Duetto and 164, the Maserati Gran Turismo through to the current models born under the aegis of the Indian firm Mahindra. The book also covers the numerous Pininfarina concept cars that have written glorious pages in the history of design, raising the bar every time in terms of the excellence of the car product.

View AllClose

Related Products

PININFARINA Masterpieces of Style PININFARINA Masterpieces of Style
Add to Cart

PININFARINA Masterpieces of Style

Giorgio NADA Editore

$149.95
Author: edited by Luciano Greggio  Size: 24x27 cms - Pages: 216- Photos: hundreds in b/w and colour - Hardbound with jacket - Text: English The entire stylistic and industrial history of...
Out of stock
Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina (Automobila) (8879601164)

Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina (Automobila)

Automobilia

$169.95
Author: Daniele Cornil, Hardbound, 79 Pages, ISBN: 8879601164, 1st Edition, 2001 - Italian - English - French Text And here is the topless version of the powerful 12-cylinder GT, the 550 Maranello...
Out of stock
Pininfarina Cinquantani (English Edition) (B000J4WIJS)

Pininfarina Cinquantani (English Edition)

Pininfarina

$150.00
Authors: Serigo Pininfarina & Renzo Carli, English Translation by Alan Nixon, Hardbound, 287 Pages, ASIN: B000J4WIJS - RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION -
The Pininfarina Book
Add to Cart

The Pininfarina Book - TeNeuves

TeNeuves

$295.00
Author: Gunther Raupp, Hardbound, ISBN: 9783832732349, 1st Edition, May 2015 This first comprehensive volume on the legendary Italian design firm and coachbuilder covers everything from 1930s...