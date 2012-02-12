Polaris ATVs (98 - 07) Haynes Repair Manual

Description

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: Models with petrol engine and Polaris Variable Transmission.

Exclusions:
Does not include Xpedition, Predator, X-2, diesel or 335cc gasoline models. 250 to 800cc 98 - 07

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages: 288
Cover: Paperback
Published: Sunday, February 12, 2012
Part Number: M2508
ISBN: 9781563929533
Author:

