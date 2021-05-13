Porsche 911 (991) - All first generation models 2012 to 2016 - The Essential Buyer's Guide

Publisher: Veloce

ISBN: 978-1-787116-34-4

By Adrian Streather

Paperback • 13.9x19.5cm • 96 pages • 114 pictures

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from the author’s years of real ownership experience, learn how to spot a bad car quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right car at the right price!

Stop! Don’t buy a Porsche 911 (991) without buying this book first!

Packed with good advice from running costs, paperwork, vital statistics, valuation and the Porsche community, right through to whether your Porsche will fit in your garage and indeed, with your lifestyle. This is the complete guide to choosing, assessing and buying the Porsche 911 (991) of your dreams.

Like having a real marque expert at your side – benefit from years of real ownership experience

Full coverage of all Porsche 911 (991) models

Where and how to buy a 911 (996)

Advice on choosing the right model and condition

Key checks – how to spot a bad car quickly

Comprehensive inspection guide with unique points system

In-depth analysis of strengths and weaknesses

Discussion of desirable upgrades as well as modifications to avoid

Market and value data

Details of club back-up and support organisations