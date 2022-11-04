Description
A new book for LEGO® enthusiasts on how to build legendary Porsche 911 models from LEGO®
The latest addition to the successful LEGO® library written by renowned LEGO® enthusiast Joachim Klang
In this new book, Porsche 911: Legends Made of LEGO® , by Joachim (Joe) Klang, LEGO® enthusiasts can bring sports cars from the legendary Porsche 911 series to life in their own home using their existing collection of LEGO® bricks. With easy to follow step-by-step instructions that illustrate how to build these models from LEGO®, readers can be assured that no details are missed.
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
1000
|
Book Title:
|
Porsche 911 - Legends Made of LEGO (Cool Projects for Lego Bricks)
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Paperback
|
Publication Year:
|
2020
|
Pages:
|
128
|
Author:
|
Joachim Klang
|
Sync Category Code:
|
261186