Porsche 911 Story (29 Apr 1976 by Paul Frere)

SKU:
9780850591750
UPC:
9780850591750
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Porsche 911 Story (29 Apr 1976 by Paul Frere) (9780850591750)
$89.95

Related Products

Porsche 911: The Complete Story Porsche 911: The Complete Story
Add to Cart

Crowood

Porsche 911 - The Complete Story

$99.95
By: David Vivian . The Porsche 911 is probably the most famous sports car in the world. It is certainly one of the toughest and most durable - a veteran of more than twenty-six years of production,...
$99.95
Add to Cart
Out of stock
The Used Porsche 911 Story The Used Porsche 911 Story

The Used Porsche 911 Story

$79.95
By: Peter Zimmermann . Description The Used 911 Story by Peter Zimmermann Over 200 photos, covers ALL 911s 1965-2005 including Boxster 1997-2005 and 914/6, 1970-1972. Complete chassis numbers...
$79.95
Out of stock