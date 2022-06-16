Porsche 917 - Limited And Numbered Edition 917 Copies (Gauvin Laurent)

50 years of myth, 65 chassis of Porsche 917 analyzed by Laurent Gauvin, to know the smallest technical and historical details, supplemented by each list of results which have been thoroughly researched and documented by the personal archives of the author.

The author who obtained the support and the free access to the Porsche Stuttgart archives realizes here a work of reference as much by its exhaustive contents as by its luxurious finish.

Beyond a specific writing, testimonials from owners and pilots come to accredit the book.

LIMITED AND NUMBERED EDITION 917 COPIES - Foreword Gérard LARROUSSE.