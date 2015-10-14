Porsche 924, 928, 944: The New Generation (15 Oct 1981 by Jerrold E. Sloniger Hardcover)

SKU:
9780850454154
UPC:
9780850454154
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Porsche 924, 928, 944: The New Generation (15 Oct 1981 by Jerrold E. Sloniger Hardcover)
$149.95

Related Products