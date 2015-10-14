Toggle menu
Welcome to Automoto Bookshop!
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Dymocks Building Level 9, Shop 11 428 George St Sydney, NSW 2000
0292316713
Sign in
or
Register
Compare
Gift
Certificates
Cart
0
Automoto Bookshop
Search
Categories
Out Of Print Books
Annuals
Car DVDs
Car Workshop Manuals
Car Techbooks
Cars - General Books
Cars - Motorsport Books
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Cars By Make M to Z - Books
Motorcycle DVDs
Motorcycle Techbooks
Motorcycle Workshop Manuals
Motorcycles - General Books
Motorcycles - Motorsport Books
Motorcycles By Make - Books
Tractors, Trucks, Locomotives
Marine Books
Military Books
Aviation Books
Automobilia - Automotive Art
Magazines
Specials
Latest Books & DVDs
Specials
About Us
Blog
Shipping
RSS Syndication
Contact us
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Gift Certificates
Sign in
or
Register
Search
Home
Cars By Make M to Z - Books
Porsche
Porsche General, Other Models
Porsche 924, 928, 944: The New Generation (15 Oct 1981 by Jerrold E. Sloniger Hardcover)
Porsche 924, 928, 944: The New Generation (15 Oct 1981 by Jerrold E. Sloniger Hardcover)
SKU:
9780850454154
UPC:
9780850454154
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$149.95
Current Stock:
1
Description
Description
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
View All
Close
×
Related Products
Customers Also Viewed
Related Products
Add to Cart
Crowood
Porsche 924 / 928 / 944 / 968 The Complete Story
$99.95
Author: Glen Smale ISBN: 9781785000393PUBLISHED: 14/10/2015PAGES: 192BINDING: HardbackSIZE: 260x215 mmINSIDE: 300 colour photographs he Porsche transaxle cars, of which the innovative but...
$99.95
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
722 The XXII Mille Miglia, Stirling Moss D. Jenkinson & Their Winning Mercedes-Benz 300SLR (Signed)
$275.00
Limited Edition to 772 copies - personally signed by Sir Stirling Moss, Includes Certifacate of Authenticity. Author: Denis Jenkinson and Doug Nye The 722 is the official, contemporary...
$275.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Porsche 928, 924, 944 and 968 - The Front-Engined Sports Cars
$99.95
By: Marc Cranswick . Porsche AG, today the most profitable car company in the world, was in 1975 a small but headstrong German automaker on the verge of its most significant development. New...
$99.95
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Porsche 924, 928, 944: The New Generation (24 Sep 1987 by J. Sloniger)
$95.00
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$95.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Haynes
Toyota Prado Petrol & Diesel 1996 - 2009 Workshop Manual (Haynes)
$66.95
By: Haynes . Toyota Prado 1996 - 2009 Workshop Manual covers: Toyota Prado 1996 thru 2009 petrol & diesel workshop manual includes: 95 Series Wagon, RV, GXL, VX and Grande (1996 - 2003) 120...
$66.95
Add to Cart
Customers Also Viewed
Add to Cart
Porsches for the Road (The Survivors, 1 Sep 1984 by Henry Rasmussen)
$150.00
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$150.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Porsche 944 (High performance series) - 9 Aug 1984 by Julian MacNamara
$150.00
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$150.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Four Wheels on My Basket: The Czech Who Brought Porsche to Britain (1 Jul 1991 by Charles Meisl)
$150.00
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$150.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Porsche 924, 928, 944: The New Generation (24 Sep 1987 by J. Sloniger)
$95.00
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$95.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Porsche: Portrait of a Legend (25 Jun 1987 by Ingo Seiff)
$89.95
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$89.95
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Porsche 356 - The Story of the Flat-four Porsches (25 May 1998 by David G. Styles)
$95.00
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$95.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Colour Library Book of the Porsche (1 Jun 1982 by Michael Cotton)
$29.95
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$29.95
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Porsche 911 Story (29 Apr 1976 by Paul Frere)
$89.95
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$89.95
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Porsche Catalogue Raisonne 1947 - 1993 by Pasini Stefano
$800.00
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$800.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Porsche Book - A Definitive Illustrated History (14 Sep 1978 by Jurgen Barth, Lothar Boschen)
$150.00
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$150.00
Add to Cart
×