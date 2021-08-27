Porsche 928 (David Hemmings)

Launched in 1977, the front-engine Porsche 928 Grand Tourer received widespread praise as an engineering masterpiece and won the European Car of the Year Award in 1978. The Porsche 928 was so advanced that it continued in production with relatively minor alterations for eighteen years. Porsche 928 includes a detailed history of the 928 covering each model until the final GTS version. The book includes all the technical details and covers the highly refined V8 engine and the interior, with its classic dashboard that has an adjustable section that makes it comfortable but sporting. The book also provides vital information on servicing and parts for those who own or who are considering buying a classic 928. Lavishly illustrated with full-colour photography, many of them exclusively provided by the Porsche Stuttgart factory, this is the essential book on the Porsche 928.