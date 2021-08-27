Porsche 928 (David Hemmings)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781398106680
UPC:
9781398106680
MPN:
9781398106680
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.50 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$50.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Launched in 1977, the front-engine Porsche 928 Grand Tourer received widespread praise as an engineering masterpiece and won the European Car of the Year Award in 1978. The Porsche 928 was so advanced that it continued in production with relatively minor alterations for eighteen years. Porsche 928 includes a detailed history of the 928 covering each model until the final GTS version. The book includes all the technical details and covers the highly refined V8 engine and the interior, with its classic dashboard that has an adjustable section that makes it comfortable but sporting. The book also provides vital information on servicing and parts for those who own or who are considering buying a classic 928. Lavishly illustrated with full-colour photography, many of them exclusively provided by the Porsche Stuttgart factory, this is the essential book on the Porsche 928.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
David Hemmings
Book Title:
Porsche 928
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
96
View AllClose

Related Products

Porsche 928 Takes On The Competition Porsche 928 Takes On The Competition
Add to Cart

Porsche 928 Takes On The Competition

Brooklands Books

$55.00
By: Brooklands Books . American & British experts compare the Porsche 928, S, S2, S4, GT & GTS against: Mercedes-Benz 450SLC, 420 & 500SEC, Jaguar XJ-S HE & XJR-S, Audi Quattro,...
Out of stock
Porsche 928 Gold Portfolio 1977 - 1995 Porsche 928 Gold Portfolio 1977 - 1995

Porsche 928 Gold Portfolio 1977 - 1995

Brooklands Books

$49.95
By: Brooklands Books . The evolution of the 928 is traced through international articles from its inception in 1977 and include road and comparison tests, new model introductions, a technical...
Out of stock
Porsche 928: The Essential Buyer's Guide Porsche 928: The Essential Buyer's Guide

Porsche 928 - The Essential Buyer's Guide

Veloce Publishing

$29.95
By: David Hemmings . A small investment in this book could save you a fortune ... With the aid of this book's step-by-step expert guidance, you'll discover all you need to know about the car...
Out of stock
Porsche 928

Porsche 928 - Reprint

Veloce Publishing

$159.95
Author: Brian Long, ISBN: 9781903706305, 208 pages, colour illustrtions, 2014 Edition. The author is an acknowledged motoring historian American and European markets covered in great detail, as...