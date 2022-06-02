Porsche Moments Photographs from Europe and Mexico 1953-1962 (Jesse Alexander, 2006)

  • Porsche Moments Photographs from Europe and Mexico 1953-1962 (Jesse Alexander, 2006) (9781893618701)
Description

2nd hand book in excellent / like new condition.

Legendary photographer Jesse Alexander produced some of his most indelible Porsche images between 1953 and 1962. He had a strong relationship with the people and drivers of Porsche, which is reflected by the intimacy and access of his photographs.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Porsche Moments Photographs from Europe and Mexico 1953-1962
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2006
Pages:
96
Author:
Jesse Alexander
