Almost 1,000 photos on 384 pages await the reader in "Porsche Sport 2022. The 30th edition of this book series highlights the triumphant successes of all Porsche race cars on all continents - in America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and Europe - as well as the famous endurance races in Dubai, Daytona, Spa-Francorchamps, the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, and the magnificent success in the LMGTE-PRO class at Le Mans. Many major international sports car championships and the thrilling battles in the worldwide Carrera Cups, Sprint Challenges and GT3 Cup Trophies are impressively highlighted.

"Porsche Sport" has been published annually since 1993 and has established itself over the past three decades as a source of enjoyment for every Porsche enthusiast. The statistics on the individual series make the yearbook a unique reference work; many colour photos, some of them large-format, by world-renowned motorsport photographers impress the reader time and again, and the exciting texts by renowned journalists invite the reader to follow along.