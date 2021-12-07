Prestige, Status and Works of Art - Selling The Luxury Car 1888-1942 (Thomas T. Solley)

  Prestige, Status and Works of Art - Selling The Luxury Car 1888-1942 (Thomas T. Solley) (9780976668367)
Description

The result of a life-long effort to collect artistic and innovative automotive advertising.

This remarkable work is the result of author Thomas Solley’s life-long effort to collect and document the enormous variety of artistic and innovative automotive advertising developed by high-end manufacturers and body makers during the first fifty-six years of the industry.

The volume is a comprehensive 430-page beautifully illustrated and colorfully reproduced catalog of the numerous truly remarkable works of art, listed by era, country and marque, through which auto makers sought to attract public attention to their products.

Solley’s masterfully written commentary for each era also carefully calls the reader’s attention to the changes in cultural and artistic style that laid the groundwork for such a wide variety of fascinating literature. Racemaker Press is proud to offer this book, which we believe will become the Standard Reference work on the subject, and will be an essential tool for automotive collectors, restorers, enthusiasts and historians the world over.

Additional Information

Author:
Thomas T. Solley
Book Title:
Prestige, Status and Works of Art - Selling The Luxury Car 1888-1942
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2008
Pages:
430
