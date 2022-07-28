Pro Sports Car Racing in America 1958 - 1974 by Dave Friedman (1999, hardcover) - 2nd hand book in very good condition.

Penske, Shelby, Hall, Gurney, Hill, Ginther, Reventlow, Miles, Cunningham, Krause -- these are the men who dominated sports car racing in North America at the start of the 1958 racing season. They had spent a lot of their own money on the hobby they loved, but now they wanted something back. They wanted to go pro.For the next 16 years, the cars became progressively faster, the competition hotter, and the stakes higher. But what was it really like to thread a factory-sponsored Porsche 917 or Ferrari 512 through the corkscrew at Riverside or to tromp the brake on a factory McLaren at the last possible deep spot of the Canadian Corner at Road America?. Few are fortunate to know first-hand, but for the rest, Dave Friedman's photography straps you in the driver's seat. More than 300 photos, many in color, relive the fastest, hottest, most intense racing in American history.





Dave Friedman is a world renowned photographer and motion picture still photographer known for his pictures of celebrities and cinema, racing and ballet. In 1986, Friedman became the first and only Still Photographer to be voted in to the Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences. By the 1990s, the film industry had drastically changed and Friedman didn u2019t like what he saw. He decided to move on to other photographic challenges such as international endurance racing and classical ballet, for which his pictures have won numerous awards. David Friedman currently resides in southern California.