Proficient Motorcycling - The Ultimate Guide to Riding Well (David L. Hough)

The top-selling motorcycling book of the decade, Proficient Motorcycling zooms back into stores in this updated, expanded, and colorfully illustrated new edition. With easy-to-understand instructions and diagrams, nationally renowned motorcycling expert David L. Hough lays out a clear course for novice

and experienced bikers alike who want to sharpen their handling skills for a safer, more enjoyable ride.

Do you want to blast around those twisty mountain roads, ride through miles of desert, or go on a weekend-long group ride? Or do you want to commute to work on your motorcycle and learn how to handle aggressive drivers and construction zones? Whatever your goals, and whether you're riding a

bike for the first time or are a seasoned road warrior, this lively manual is a must-have resource on how to improve your skills and get safely to your destination.

If you bought the first edition of Proficient Motorcycling, you'll find many more valuable tips in the new and revised content of this second edition.

How motorcycles really work

Riding city streets and country roads

Dealing with common (and uncommon) hazards

Avoiding manmade booby traps and canine pursuers

Surviving nature's challenges (rain, wind, heat, cold)

Safely riding in groups and carrying passengers

Wearing the most protective clothing

ISBN: 9781620081198, paperback, 288 pages, Updated & Expanded 2nd edition