Pure Alfa Romeo: Legend, Culture, Passion

Written by Stefano d'Amico

Pub Date: March 6, 2018

March 6, 2018 Format: Hardcover

Hardcover Publisher: Rizzoli

Rizzoli Trim Size: 10 x 11-1/4

10 x 11-1/4 ISBN: 978-88-918143-9-5

About This Book

The fascinating world of Alfa Romeo is recounted in this history of the legendary automaker, while showcasing its finest models.



Recognized for their sleek and sexy design, high performance, and innovative technology, Alfa Romeo cars have been admired for over a century. The famous exclamation by Henry Ford “When I see an Alfa Romeo go by, I tip my hat!” underlines the prestigious tradition and the legendary stories that make Alfa Romeo one of the major players in the automobile world.



Beginning with the history of the Alfa Romeo company itself, this lavish book includes rare archival material, some published here for the first time, along with historical posters and advertisements for Alfa Romeo, many of which were designed by famous artists and illustrators.



Alfa Romeo was one of the first brands to be collected by vintage car fans and even today its models are highly renowned. The latter half of the book features an overview of eighty models belonging to private collections, from 1910 to the present day. An impressive selection of vintage photographs is accompanied by brief, informative texts that focus on the chief characteristics of each of the vehicles illustrated. Featuring a preface by Mario Andretti, this book is essential for any rare automobile aficionado.

About the Author

Stefano d’Amico was the representative of the ACI (Italian Automobile Club) and the FIA(Fédération Internationale Automobile). He has been president of the Italian Alfa Romeo International Club Register for thirty-four years and has contributed to the renovation of the new Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese. Lorenzo Ardizio is a journalist and scholar of automobile history; he is Curator at the Museo Storico Alfa Romeo, and head of Alfa Romeo and Flat’s archive centers. He teaches Car Design History and Culture at the Scuola Politecnica di Design (SPD) in Milan, and curated the completion of the Museo Nazionale dell’Automobile in Turin. He has published many books on the automobile history.