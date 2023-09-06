Relive drag racing's dangerous past in this softcover edition of a previous best seller. Quarter-Mile Chaos looks at the treacherous side of drag racing's golden age.

Relive drag racing’s dangerous past in this softcover edition of a previous best seller. Quarter-Mile Chaoslooks at the treacherous side of drag racing’s golden age. Almost 200 rare and stunning photographs from the late 1960s and early-to-mid 1970s capture terrifying fires, explosions, and crashes, all by-products on the quest to go faster. Quarter-Mile Chaos is full of up-close and personal documentation of the perilous task to reach the 1,320-foot mark first. Armed with just a few cameras and some film, veteran drag-racing photographer Steve Reyes shot some of the most dramatic and eye-catching pictures of these quarter-mile warriors. Reyes roamed the nation’s hazardous strips in search of the perfect action photo. The result is some of the most breathtaking drag-racing imagery ever recorded, depicting out-of-control demolition and devastation during drag racing’s most entertaining era.