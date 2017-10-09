Racing Colours - Motor Racing Compositions 1908 - 2009 (paperback)

Author: Simon Owen

Format Paperback | 192 pages

Publication date 17 Apr 2018

Publisher Veloce Publishing Ltd

Publication City/Country Dorset, United Kingdom

Language English

Edition statement Reprint

ISBN13 9781787111943

Features

• Simon lost his life tragically early, this book celebrates his work

• 77 precise, beautiful images of 77 different racing car liveries

• The artworks cameo a section of a particular car’s body and livery

• Includes image related quotes from legends of the motor racing world

• Reveals the thinking behind, and execution of Simon’s extraordinary digital art

• These beautiful images are evocative of the very essence of motorsport

• Racing car livery presented as a dramatic art form

Description

This book showcases the original work of the late Simon Owen, whose intricate cameos bring racing car liveries to vivid life. The book contains over seventy computer-generated graphic compositions of evocative racing car liveries, each of which is supported by a related quote or anecdote from a legend of the motor racing world.

Synopsis

"In many respects it is a book unlike many others. It is an individual, as all good books should be. It is quirky, eclectic, eccentric even, but in a world intent on reproducing that which has already been regurgitated I personally felt the need for something a bit more idiosyncratic, I can only hope that you agree!" - Simon Owen



A well known artist specialising in racing car subjects, the late Simon Owen's detailed, expertly executed work conveys the life, the vibrancy, the essence and passion of motorsports and racing cars, like no other. Simon's work is a visual feast for lovers of automotive art and motorsport. Over the last few years, Simon had worked on developing a series of stunningly detailed computer-generated digital images, focussing on individual racing cars and their liveries. Seventy-seven of these images have been compiled to create this extraordinary book, and each is presented with a relevant quote from a legend of the motor racing world. Along with these beautiful and unique artworks, this book represents a chance to gain a rare peek into the artist's working methods, revealing some of his developmental work and showing how the digital images were constructed.