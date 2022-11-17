Racing Humpy Holdens The 48-215's Golden Decade and Legacy With insights from Spencer Martin, Barry Seton and Others

Joel introduces us to the 48-215, the Humpy, and describes how this modest car, designed for a particular time and place, burst the boundaries of its expectations. He tells the tale of how it became a much-loved road car, for a decade a fearsomely competitive racing car, and ultimately a definitive model Holden that helped define Australian culture and history. There is a touch of the miraculous about this story: a simple car that broke its boundaries to define a motoring era, and a bunch of mates that built a racing car on a shoestring but through hard work, skill and sheer nerve still reached the pinnacle of their sport.

About the Author:

Joel Wakely has worked with and been around cars almost his entire life, owning several significant and very rare models. These include the ‘Boomerang’ 48-215 that his team (Spencer Martin, Barry Seton, Bob Gray and himself) raced with dominating success during the 1962-64 Appendix J touring car seasons, and is a major focus of this book. Joel has previously written four popular books for Woodslane Press, including The Passion for Holden.

