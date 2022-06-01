Racing Lancias - Track, Road & Special Stage (Giancarlo Reggiani)

Description

This book is a celebration of Lancia's 50 glorious years of motor racing history and the cars that created it, including the D50, the LC2 and the all-conquering Deltas, winners of so many World Rally Championships. Lancia's cars are profiled, fully described with detailed technical specifications and illustrated with spectacular color pictures.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Racing Lancias - Track, Road & Special Stage
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2001
Pages:
220
Author:
Giancarlo Reggiani
