Racing Lancias - Track, Road & Special Stage (Giancarlo Reggiani)

Description
This book is a celebration of Lancia's 50 glorious years of motor racing history and the cars that created it, including the D50, the LC2 and the all-conquering Deltas, winners of so many World Rally Championships. Lancia's cars are profiled, fully described with detailed technical specifications and illustrated with spectacular color pictures.
Additional Information
|
|
|
Book Title:
|
Racing Lancias - Track, Road & Special Stage
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Hardcover
|
Publication Year:
|
2001
|
Pages:
|
220
|
Author:
|
Giancarlo Reggiani