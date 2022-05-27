Raring to GO (Ted Macauley)

Description

SBN: 978-1-787116-71-9
By Ted Macauley

Hardback • 14.8x21cm • 160 pages • 107 pictures

The autobiography of Ted Macauley – a fascinating glimpse into the glamorous world of an award-winning sports journalist and columnist, detailing his exciting lifestyle, and featuring personal insights into the sporting heroes and celebrities who became his closest friends.

The autobiography of Ted Macauley, award-winning newspaper reporter, columnist, and sports journalist. A story filled with the excitement of the sports that he covered, tales of enviable assignments, and featuring a host of celebrity friends and sporting superstars, including Mike Hailwood, George Best, Barry Sheene, and many more.

After spending a lifetime writing about the careers and achievements of others, Ted Macauley has now turned the focus on his own life, and the glamorous lifestyle he enjoyed as he travelled to exotic locations, and rubbed shoulders with sporting heroes and Hollywood stars alike.

With many original photos from Ted’s private collection to accompany the text, this autobiography is a fascinating glimpse into the life of a top sports journalist.

  • An entertaining autobiography from a leading national newspaper sports journalist
  • Immerse yourself in Ted’s whirlwind lifestyle to meet your sporting heroes and a host of celebrities
  • Includes many personal stories about Ted’s lifelong friends Mike Hailwood, Barry Sheene, George Best and more
  • Original photos from Ted Macauley’s private collection, featuring sporting superstars and Hollywood actors alike
Additional Information

Book Title:
Raring to GO!
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
160
Author:
Ted Macauley
