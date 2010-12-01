Rellim Wiring Diagrams volume 12 (RERW12, 9781876953829)

Description
With electrical and electronic systems being
added to cars at an ever quickening rate, it is
essential that automotive technicians have accurate
wiring diagrams to enable them to quickly trace electrical faults.
The Rellim Wiring Diagrams Series provides this information in an easy-to-follow format. All diagrams
have been drawn in a common format by experienced automotive engineers. Components are identified
by common symbols and clearly labelled, and earth point locations are identified.
An additional feature are diagrams showing the location of various electrical components. Finding those
elusive relays, control modules and the like is now much easier.
From Rellim, a trusted name in the automotive industry for over 75 years, Wiring Diagrams Volume 12 is
an essential tool for every workshop.
Holden
Colorado RG, 2.8 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (LVN) from 2017
Isuzu
D-Max, 3.0 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (4JJ1TC) from 2012
MUX, 3.0 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (4JJ1TC) from 2012
Subaru
Forester Series 3 (SJ) 2.5 Litre 4 cylinder (EJ255) 12/2010 to 12/2012
Forester Series 3 (SJ) 2.5 Litre Turbo 4 cylinder (EJ253)
12/2010 to 12/2012
Toyota
Prado GRJ150R, 4.0 Litre V6 Petrol (1GR-FE) 2009 – 2017
Prado KDJ150R, 3.0 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (1KD-FTV) 2009 – 2015
Prado GDJ150R, 2.8 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (1GD-FTV) from 2015
HiLux 2WD TGN121R, 2.7 Litre 4 cylinder Petrol (2TR-FE) from 2015
HiLux 2WD GGN120R & 4WD GGN125R, 4.0 Litre V6 Petrol (1GR-FE) from 2015
HiLux 2WD GUN122R & GUN135R, 2.4 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (2GD-FTV) from 2015
HiLux 4WD GUN125R, 2.4 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (2GD-FTV) from 2015
HiLux 2WD GUN123R & GUN136R, 2.8 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (1GD-FTV) from 2015
HiLux 4WD GUN126R, 2.8 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (1GD-FTV) from 2015
LandCruiser 78/79 Series, 4.5 Litre 6 cylinder Petrol (1FZ-FE) 1999 – 2007
LandCruiser 78/79 Series, 4.5 Litre 6 cylinder Diesel (1HZ) 1999 – 2007
LandCruiser 78/79 Series, 4.5 Litre 6 cylinder Diesel Turbo (1HZ-FTE) 2001 – 2007
Manual Part No: RERW12
Pagination: 286pp
Binding: Paperback
Barcode/ISBN: 9781876953829