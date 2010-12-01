Rellim Wiring Diagrams volume 12 (RERW12, 9781876953829)

With electrical and electronic systems being

added to cars at an ever quickening rate, it is

essential that automotive technicians have accurate

wiring diagrams to enable them to quickly trace electrical faults.

The Rellim Wiring Diagrams Series provides this information in an easy-to-follow format. All diagrams

have been drawn in a common format by experienced automotive engineers. Components are identified

by common symbols and clearly labelled, and earth point locations are identified.

An additional feature are diagrams showing the location of various electrical components. Finding those

elusive relays, control modules and the like is now much easier.

From Rellim, a trusted name in the automotive industry for over 75 years, Wiring Diagrams Volume 12 is

an essential tool for every workshop.

Holden

Colorado RG, 2.8 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (LVN) from 2017

Isuzu

D-Max, 3.0 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (4JJ1TC) from 2012

MUX, 3.0 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (4JJ1TC) from 2012

Subaru

Forester Series 3 (SJ) 2.5 Litre 4 cylinder (EJ255) 12/2010 to 12/2012

Forester Series 3 (SJ) 2.5 Litre Turbo 4 cylinder (EJ253)

12/2010 to 12/2012

Toyota

Prado GRJ150R, 4.0 Litre V6 Petrol (1GR-FE) 2009 – 2017

Prado KDJ150R, 3.0 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (1KD-FTV) 2009 – 2015

Prado GDJ150R, 2.8 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (1GD-FTV) from 2015

HiLux 2WD TGN121R, 2.7 Litre 4 cylinder Petrol (2TR-FE) from 2015

HiLux 2WD GGN120R & 4WD GGN125R, 4.0 Litre V6 Petrol (1GR-FE) from 2015

HiLux 2WD GUN122R & GUN135R, 2.4 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (2GD-FTV) from 2015

HiLux 4WD GUN125R, 2.4 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (2GD-FTV) from 2015

HiLux 2WD GUN123R & GUN136R, 2.8 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (1GD-FTV) from 2015

HiLux 4WD GUN126R, 2.8 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (1GD-FTV) from 2015

LandCruiser 78/79 Series, 4.5 Litre 6 cylinder Petrol (1FZ-FE) 1999 – 2007

LandCruiser 78/79 Series, 4.5 Litre 6 cylinder Diesel (1HZ) 1999 – 2007

LandCruiser 78/79 Series, 4.5 Litre 6 cylinder Diesel Turbo (1HZ-FTE) 2001 – 2007

Manual Part No: RERW12

Pagination: 286pp

Binding: Paperback

Barcode/ISBN: 9781876953829