Rellim Wiring Diagrams volume 12 (RERW12, 9781876953829)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781876953829
UPC:
9781876953829
MPN:
RERW12
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout

pre-order, arriving in next 4 days

$192.50
Frequently bought together:

Description

With electrical and electronic systems being
added to cars at an ever quickening rate, it is
essential that automotive technicians have accurate
wiring diagrams to enable them to quickly trace electrical faults.
The Rellim Wiring Diagrams Series provides this information in an easy-to-follow format. All diagrams
have been drawn in a common format by experienced automotive engineers. Components are identified
by common symbols and clearly labelled, and earth point locations are identified.
An additional feature are diagrams showing the location of various electrical components. Finding those
elusive relays, control modules and the like is now much easier.
From Rellim, a trusted name in the automotive industry for over 75 years, Wiring Diagrams Volume 12 is
an essential tool for every workshop.

Holden
Colorado RG, 2.8 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (LVN) from 2017

Isuzu
D-Max, 3.0 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (4JJ1TC) from 2012
MUX, 3.0 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (4JJ1TC) from 2012

Subaru
Forester Series 3 (SJ) 2.5 Litre 4 cylinder (EJ255) 12/2010 to 12/2012
Forester Series 3 (SJ) 2.5 Litre Turbo 4 cylinder (EJ253)
12/2010 to 12/2012

Toyota
Prado GRJ150R, 4.0 Litre V6 Petrol (1GR-FE) 2009 – 2017
Prado KDJ150R, 3.0 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (1KD-FTV) 2009 – 2015
Prado GDJ150R, 2.8 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (1GD-FTV) from 2015
HiLux 2WD TGN121R, 2.7 Litre 4 cylinder Petrol (2TR-FE) from 2015
HiLux 2WD GGN120R & 4WD GGN125R, 4.0 Litre V6 Petrol (1GR-FE) from 2015
HiLux 2WD GUN122R & GUN135R, 2.4 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (2GD-FTV) from 2015
HiLux 4WD GUN125R, 2.4 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (2GD-FTV) from 2015
HiLux 2WD GUN123R & GUN136R, 2.8 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (1GD-FTV) from 2015
HiLux 4WD GUN126R, 2.8 Litre 4 cylinder Diesel Turbo (1GD-FTV) from 2015
LandCruiser 78/79 Series, 4.5 Litre 6 cylinder Petrol (1FZ-FE) 1999 – 2007
LandCruiser 78/79 Series, 4.5 Litre 6 cylinder Diesel (1HZ) 1999 – 2007
LandCruiser 78/79 Series, 4.5 Litre 6 cylinder Diesel Turbo (1HZ-FTE) 2001 – 2007

Manual Part No: RERW12
Pagination: 286pp
Binding: Paperback
Barcode/ISBN: 9781876953829

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Rellim Wiring Diagrams Volume 7

Rellim Wiring Diagrams Volume 7

Rellim

$175.00
ISBN: 9781876953607, 1876953608, RERW07 Rellim Wiring Diagrams Volume 7 Ford Falcon BF, 4.0 Litre 6 cylinder (Barra 182) 2005 – 2008 Falcon BF, 4.0 Litre 6 cylinder Turbo (Barra...
Out of stock
Rellim Wiring Diagrams Volume 10 (9781876953744) Rellim Wiring Diagrams Volume 10 (9781876953744)

Rellim Wiring Diagrams Volume 10

Rellim

$175.00
ISBN: 9781876953744, Paperback, Published November 2016 Wiring Diagrams Volume 10 by Rellim covers Complete Vehicle, Easy to follow format, Electrical component location With electrical and...
Out of stock
Rellim Wiring Diagrams Volume 8 front cover Rellim Wiring Diagrams Volume 8 back cover

Rellim Wiring Diagrams Volume 8

Rellim

$175.00
Technical information for the automotive professional With electrical and electronic systems being added to cars at an ever quickening rate, it is essential that automotive technicians have accurate...
Rellim Wiring Diagrams Volume 11 (RERW11) (9781876953799) Rellim Wiring Diagrams Volume 11 (RERW11) (9781876953799)
Add to Cart

Rellim Wiring Diagrams Volume 11 (RERW11)

Rellim

$175.00
Wiring Diagrams Volume 11 It Covers: Ford, Holden, Mazda, Nissan, Toyota Falcon FG II, FG-X – 4-cyl, 6-cyl & V8 2011-16 Territory SZ – Petrol & Diesel 2011-16 Ranger PX –...
Out of stock
Rellim Wiring Diagrams Volume 9 Rellim Wiring Diagrams Volume 9 Back Cover

Rellim Wiring Diagrams Volume 9

Rellim

$175.00
ISBN: 9781876953690 With electrical and electronic systems being added to cars at an ever quickening rate, it is essential that automotive technicians have accurate wiring diagrams to enable them to...