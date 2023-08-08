Renault (Sutton's Photographic History of Transport)

This photographic record celebrates a 100-year history of Renault cars, drawing on Renault's long history of innovative engineering, dominating characters, flair for business and organization. The title also looks at Renault in the Nazi era. By World War II, the Renault firm was one of France's major industrial concerns and Louis Renault was among the richest and most powerful French industrialists of his day. Later, the Renault company prospered without him, and has continued to design and mass produce a succession of practical and sometimes ground-breaking vehicles. This title is aimed at readers with an interest in Renault, and European automobiles.