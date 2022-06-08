Rivals Lancia D50 & Mercedes-Benz W196 (Limited Edition, Signed by Chris Nixon) - 2nd hand book in good condition.

Argentine GP, Buenos Aires--1954 -- Belgian GP, Spa-Francorchamps--1954; 1955 -- British GP, Silverstone--1954; Aintree--1955 -- French GP, Reims--1954 -- Dutch GP, Zandvoort--1955 -- German GP, Nurburgring--1954; Berlin GP, AVUS--1954 -- Gold Cup, Oulton Park--1955 -- Italian GP, Monza--1954; 1955; Turin, 1955; Pau GP, 1955; Naples GP, 1955 -- Monaco GP, Monte Carlo--1955 -- Spanish GP, Barcelona--1954 -- Swiss GP, Bern--1954 -- Story of what are perhaps the best and least known Grand Prix cars of all, illustrated largely with unpublished photos.