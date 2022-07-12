Rochdale Sports Car Pioneers 1948-72 (Les Brown)

A history of Rochdale cars 1948-72 and their Monocoque shells.

Original editions of this book have been out of print for a number of years, with secondhand items frequently changing hands for £100+. This paperback version is to the original Quarto (8"x10") sizing and new information has been added as it has become available. There are also 16 pages of contemporary articles and magazine tests added in the appendix.

Pioneers does much more than just tell the story of the cars, and provides an insight into how such outstanding designs came to be produced with minimal facilities in a Northern Mill Town.