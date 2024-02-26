Roger Albert Clark Rally - the first 20 years

This is the story of Britain's most challenging special stage rally for a generation. The initial idea was to run a ‘proper rally’ and that has certainly been achieved through the dedication and determination of Colin Heppenstall, his family and a fantastic team of volunteers.

Across 20 years, the Roger Albert Clark Rally has run 15 times. It is an event that has no rival as it recreates a golden era of rallying in the UK when Roger Clark was at his peak, and the original RAC Rally was a multi-day test for every competitor.

Since it first ran in 2004, the Roger Albert Clark Rally has grown in stature and following and now has huge competitor interest, big crowds and a vast online following. It is a rally like no other in terms of atmosphere, challenge and sense of achievement for those who get to the finish.

This book, with over 500 photographs, many of which have never been seen before, tells the story of each rally and looks at some of the people involved - both competitors and organisers.

The 2023 event was the biggest and toughest yet, covering 350 special stage miles in the forests of England, Scotland, and Wales.

For anyone who has been involved in this rally, this book will bring back fabulous memories as well as serving as the definitive record of the first 20 years.