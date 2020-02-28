Rolls-Royce and Bentley Coachbuilt Specials in the Modern Era (Richard Vaughan)

Description

Author: Richard Vaughan, ISBN 9781365782206, paperback, published in 2016, 3rd edition

Rolls-Royce and Bentley Coachbuilt Specials in the Modern Era shines a light on every modern (1966 to 2017) modified and coachbuilt Rolls-Royce and Bentley. The goal is to create a record of their existence for future enthusiasts. The book is hardbound and contains over 800 color pictures spread across 359 pages.

Many of the pictures have never been published anywhere, including some astounding pictures of the cars made only for the Brunei royal family. In addition, there are fantastic and highly detailed pictures of the amazing Niko-Michael Camargue retractable hardtop convertible, and numerous Hooper cars based on the Silver Spirit and Turbo R.

No other book has so many amazing pictures of the modern coachbuilt Rolls-Royce motorcars and Bentleys by Jankel, Frua, Hooper, Zagato, Touring, Panelcraft and others. It is a must-read for all Rolls-Royce and Bentley enthusiasts.

