Ronnie Peterson - Formula 1 Super Swede (Limited Signed Edition, Johnny Tipler), 2nd hand book in very good condition

Author Johnny Tipler, ISBN 978190235107X

Every fascinating stage of Ronnie Petersons racing career is explored in this book. From his beginnings in Kart racing, through to his tragic death at Monza in 1978.



Produced with the full co-operation of those who were close to him, RONNIE PETERSON FORMULA 1 SUPER SWEDE, is a lavishly illustrated 232-page hard bound full-colour publication. It’s 11x11 inch format contains over 375 mostly unseen and historic images. Ronnie had another quality that was not universal in top class motor racing, and that was honesty and integrity. This was most manifest in the final year of his life, when, newly returned to Team Lotus, he dutifully played second fiddle to Mario Andretti. The blond Swede thrilled everyone with his astonishing car control, and many race fans remember him best at Silverstone's old Woodcote corner, in a JPS Lotus 72, flat out at 160mph, and at the very limit of adhesion.



Ronnie started his Formula 1 career with the new March Team in 1970, and had his first GP win in France after signing for Lotus in 1973. Spells with March (again) and Tyrrell followed, but with his eye on success in F1, Ronnie signed with John Player Team Lotus for 1978. Then came Monza. Involved in a multiple pile up after the start, Ronnie suffered badly broken legs. After being operated on, initial signs were promising, but by morning Ronnie was dead. The world of motor racing - and the Swedish nation - was stunned by the loss of one of its foremost heroes. Some 20,000 mourners thronged Örebro during his funeral.



While researching the Peterson biography, John Tipler spoke to many of Ronnie's friends, fellow drivers, mechanics, managers and team principals from all episodes of his career. From Max Mosley whose Foreword opens the book, to Sir Jackie Stewart who raced against him, all provided anecdotes about Ronnie, assessing his abilities as a driver and potential World Champion.