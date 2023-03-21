Delius Klasing

Rough Roads to Dakar - Porsche 911 Dakar

Description

Rough Roads to Dakar - Porsche 911 Dakar, Off Road Sports Car with The Genes of a Winner

Comeback of the motor rally legend: Porsche 911 Dakar

A sports car for race tracks and every day life: This holds true since the 1984 triumph of legendary four-by-four 911 at the Paris-Dakar rally, the world's toughest long-distance race. The now re-issued off-road Porsche manages the balancing act of road/sports car and cross-country vehicle better than any other 911 before. In eight chapters the richly illustrated car book depicts the development of the first genuine off-road 911. From the historic genes at the Porsche development center in Weissach to the extensive test drives of the sports car on various continents – a piece of living automobile history .

- Ideal gift for car lovers: High-quality illustrated book on the Porsche 911 Dakar

- Exclusive photos by Porsche photographer Christoph Bauer

- For off-road and motorsport fans: Glimpses behind the scene of vehicle development

- History of the Porsche 911 Dakar: From the first idea to the test drives

- Official Porsche book from the Christophorus edition

- High-end illustrated Porsche book: Exclusive photos by Christoph Bauer

Impressive pictures document the development of this special 911 model, limited to 2,500 cars. Christoph Bauer, long-standing Porsche photographer, took the brilliant photos for this volume. Bauer followed the whole process of development all the time close to the designers. Thus he was able to take spectacular Porsche photos, just for this illustrated car book. Pure Porsche design!

Additional Information

Book Title:
Rough Roads to Dakar - Porsche 911 Dakar
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
192
Author:
Christopher Bauer
