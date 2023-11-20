Royal and Ceremonial Land Rovers

In this fascinating book Rover expert James Taylor explores the special relationship between the Royal Family and their Land Rovers.

Focusing on the Royal Review Land Rovers which travelled around the Commonwealth, the book reveals the details of the Land Rovers and the special additions and coachwork for their unique role.

Although a Land Rover was first presented to George VI in 1948, it was Queen Elizabeth and her consort Prince Philip who would cement the relationship, not only with a Royal Warrant but evident customer loyalty over the ensuing years.

The book covers the various models of Land Rover, including Range Rovers, from the early Series such as State1 with its basic steering, transmission and braking systems, to the luxurious and sophisticated Range Rovers of today. This book brings to life an essential part of our motoring and Royal history.