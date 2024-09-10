Seven Spoke Publishing

Secret Fords - RS Icons Edition (Volume One Companion Book)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781838223250
UPC:
9781838223250
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Secret Fords - RS Icons Edition (Volume One Companion Book)
  • Secret Fords - RS Icons Edition (Volume One Companion Book)
  • Secret Fords - RS Icons Edition (Volume One Companion Book)
$120.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The new RS Icons Companion Book is the perfect complement to author Steve Saxty’s Secret Fords Volume One – a 2021 RAC Book of The Year finalist that was awarded Classic Ford Magazine’s “Best Book 2021” because of its breathtaking detail and hundreds of never-seen cars. This totally separate book dives even deeper into the background behind the design of the legendary RS cars of the ’70s and ’80s. Be prepared to see head-spinning unseen previously secret RS cars and learn the story of why the cars you could buy looked the way they did. o oThe author was given first-time-ever access to Ford’s secret design archive and he returned with a huge trove of never-seen RS versions of the Escort, Capri, Sierra, Cortina and Fiesta. It starts off by telling the story of how Rallye Sport began in Germany – not just what the two RS letters stand for, but why the brand came into being. Then, it takes off on a picture-filled journey through the ’70s and ’80s. Prepare to meet the jet-powered Capri, the Sierra Targa and more before the tale winds up with a detailed review of every RS alloy wheel – it's the perfect gift for any Ford enthusiast or lover of classic cars!!

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Secret Fords - RS Icons Edition (Volume One Companion Book)
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
150
Author:
Steve Saxty
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Lotus 72 - Formula One Icon (2nd edition, 2022)
Add to Cart

Lotus 72 - Formula One Icon (2nd edition, 2022)

Coterie Press

$185.00
Revised and Reworked Edition Released ahead of October 2022 “All the 72s” event at Hethel. New reworked design files have helped create a vastly improved quality print run of this previously ‘Sold...
Out of stock
The Volvo Estate Car - Design Icon & Faithful Companion

The Volvo Estate Car - Design Icon & Faithful Companion

Veloce Publishing

$49.95
Author: Ashley Hollebone, Hardbound, 319 Pages, ISBN: 9781787110755 - First Edition, 2017 At last a dedicated publication that explains the history of the worlds most versatile station wagon, a...
On Sale
Ford Capri Mk 3 Volume 2 (Transport Source Books) ( 858473349)
Add to Cart

Ford Capri Mk 3 Volume 2 (Transport Source Books)

Transport Source Books

Now: $52.00
Was: $69.95
Compiled by Trevor Alder, Softbound, 84 Pages, ISBN: 858473349 - TSB 334 Contents Seven with style, Autocar, 25th March 1978 4Auto-test - Ford Capri 1600 S, Autocar, 2nd September 1978 10Road test -...
Out of stock
The Blitz: Then and Now Volume One

The Blitz - Then and Now Volume One

After The Battle

$95.00
In this first Volume the Editor, Winston G Ramsey, covers the events between the War's start on 1st September 1939 up to 6th September 1940. Using the Then and Now formula the very essence of the...
Ford Transit The Making Of An Icon
Add to Cart

Ford Transit The Making Of An Icon

Amberley Books

$45.00
Author: Peterl Lee, ISBN: 9781445667829, Paperback book, 95 pages, Published in 2017 The Ford Transit is one of the most successful commercial light vans of all time and it has been the best selling...