Secret Fords - RS Icons Edition (Volume One Companion Book)

The new RS Icons Companion Book is the perfect complement to author Steve Saxty’s Secret Fords Volume One – a 2021 RAC Book of The Year finalist that was awarded Classic Ford Magazine’s “Best Book 2021” because of its breathtaking detail and hundreds of never-seen cars. This totally separate book dives even deeper into the background behind the design of the legendary RS cars of the ’70s and ’80s. Be prepared to see head-spinning unseen previously secret RS cars and learn the story of why the cars you could buy looked the way they did. o oThe author was given first-time-ever access to Ford’s secret design archive and he returned with a huge trove of never-seen RS versions of the Escort, Capri, Sierra, Cortina and Fiesta. It starts off by telling the story of how Rallye Sport began in Germany – not just what the two RS letters stand for, but why the brand came into being. Then, it takes off on a picture-filled journey through the ’70s and ’80s. Prepare to meet the jet-powered Capri, the Sierra Targa and more before the tale winds up with a detailed review of every RS alloy wheel – it's the perfect gift for any Ford enthusiast or lover of classic cars!!