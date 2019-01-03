Shell V-Power Racing Team 2018 Season Review Collectors Book

Product Description: Limited Collectors Edition 180 page soft cover book covering the 2018 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Season for Shell V-Power Racing Team.





A4 Size landscape soft cover book.

180 Pages.

Officially licensed by Shell V-Power Racing Team / DJR Team Penske.

Designed and printed in Australia.

Each book comes individually wrapped in protective plastic shrink wrap.

Will be shipped in sturdy mailing box.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team 2018 Season Review is an impressive limited edition collector’s book for fans of the iconic Ford team competing in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.



Beautifully designed and presented, this soft cover book includes everything from the team’s 2018 season covered over 180 pages starting from the Adelaide 500 and finishing with the final round of the season at the Newcastle 500.



A vast array of images from across the year, day by day recaps from each race weekend, full results for each session, driver quotes from Fabian Coulthard, Scott McLaughlin, Tony D’Alberto and Alex Premat, year statistics and more are featured. All of Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard’s 2018 poles and wins are included backed up with impressive imagery along with expanded sections dedicated to covering the big endurance races at Sandown, Bathurst, Gold Coast as well as the final Newcastle 500 round.



Other notable highlights include a foreword from team co-owner and racing legend Dick Johnson along with both an introduction and wrap of the 2018 season from Team Principal Dr. Ryan Story. Another highlight which will no doubt be of great interest to fans will be an exclusive behind-the-scenes update of the development of the new Ford Mustang which is set to make it’s racing debut for the team and series in 2019.



This book is printed in a one-off limited edition print run in Australia using green printing methods. Each edition comed in protective plastic shrink wrap and will be shipped in a sturdy mailing box to ensure it arrives to you in pristine condition.