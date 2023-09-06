Cartech Books

Shirley Shahan - The Drag-On Lady

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613255810
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$79.90
Frequently bought together:

Description

Meet drag racing legend and pioneer Shirley Shahan, the Drag-On Lady! As the first woman to win an NHRA national event when she was named Top Stock Eliminator at the 1966 Winternationals, Shahan blazed a trail for women in drag racing. During the golden era of drag racing, it was rare to find diversity in the sport. Shahan is what’s commonly known as a living legend. In a career that spanned the 1950s and into the early 1970s, Shahan drove 1956 and 1958 Chevys and was one of the lucky few who was able to purchase one of the rare 1963 Chevrolet RPO Z11 Super Stockers. Later, when she was driving for Plymouth and Dodge, Shahan made the name Drag-On Lady both famous and feared. She then moved to American Motors and raced very successfully with the new SS/AMX. From 1958 to 1972, Shahan set records and won numerous awards. She was inducted into the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame, Super Stock Magazine Hall of Fame, and Mopar Hall of Fame, and she was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Bakersfield racetrack. In addition, Shirley won the Top Stock category at the very first March Meet at the legendary the Famoso Raceway track near Bakersfield, California, which made her the first person (male or female) to do so. In 1966, she was the named one of Hot Rod magazine’s Top 10 Drivers. She raced against the best drivers during the golden age of drag racing and more often than not blew off the doors of her opponents. She had a fierce passion for winning, and in this book, you’ll feel what it was like to be behind the wheel as she steers you through her illustrious career. Fasten your seat belt; it’s going to be a wild ride.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Shirley Shahan: The Drag-On Lady
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
176
Author:
Patrick Foster
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

How To Drag Race How To Drag Race
Add to Cart

How To Drag Race

Cartech Books

$250.00
By: Kevin McKenna . Drag Racing attracts more drivers to its ranks than any other motorsport in the world. But beginners often suffer through many trials and errors. How to Drag Race is your in-depth...
Out of stock
Drag Racing Gassers: Photo Archive Drag Racing Gassers: Photo Archive

Drag Racing Gassers - Photo Archive

Iconografix

$79.95
By: Lou Hart . One of drag racing’s very popular classes formed was the Gassers. During the ‘50s, Model A and 1932-34 Fords were considered the hot set-up for these gas classes. Using Ford V-8...
On The Drag Strip (E. And R.S.Radlauer) (9780531019955)
Add to Cart

On The Drag Strip (E. And R.S.Radlauer)

$50.00
Authors: E. And R.S. Radlauer, Hardbound, 48 Pages, ISBN: 9780531019955, First Published, 1971 - Second-Hand book in good condition ** It all started a long time ago when a friend took me to see my...
Collecting drag racing model kits Collecting drag racing model kits
Add to Cart

Collecting drag racing model kits

Cartech Books

$67.50
Relive the golden age of drag racing through this exhaustive volume covering the best drag racing model kits of the era. Model expert Tim Boyd, author of Collecting Muscle Car Model Kits, turned...