Shooting Star The Life of Richard Seaman (signed by Chris Nixon)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780851840659_signed
UPC:
9780851840659_signed
MPN:
9780851840659_signed
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
3.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Shooting Star The Life of Richard Seaman (signed by Chris Nixon)
  • Shooting Star The Life of Richard Seaman (signed by Chris Nixon)
$250.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Shooting Star The Life of Richard Seaman (signed by Chris Nixon), 2nd hand book in very good condition,

The story of Richard Seaman, the greatest British racing driver of the 1930s. It is an ultimately tragic tale of a handsome and gifted young man whose single-minded ambition propelled him to the very top of his profession.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
4000
Book Title:
Shooting Star The Life of Richard Seaman
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2000
Pages:
200
Author:
Chris Nixon
View AllClose

Related Products