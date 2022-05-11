Description
Shooting Star The Life of Richard Seaman (signed by Chris Nixon), 2nd hand book in very good condition,
The story of Richard Seaman, the greatest British racing driver of the 1930s. It is an ultimately tragic tale of a handsome and gifted young man whose single-minded ambition propelled him to the very top of his profession.
Additional Information
Condition Sync Code:
4000
Book Title:
Shooting Star The Life of Richard Seaman
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2000
Pages:
200
Author:
Chris Nixon