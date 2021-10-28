The small-block Chevrolet is easily the most popular V-8 engine ever built. It was introduced in 1955, and remained in production until the mid-1990s, powering legendary cars such as the 1955-1957 Chevys, Camaros, Impalas, Novas, Chevelles, and of course, the most popular sports car of all time, the Corvette. Of course, whether restoring or modifying one of these classics, the time comes when your small-block Chevy needs rebuilding. This updated version of Small-Block Chevrolet: Stock and High-Performance Rebuilds is a quality, step-by-step Workbench book that shows you how to rebuild a street or racing small-block Chevy in your own garage. It includes more than 600 color photos and easy-to-read text that explains every procedure a professional builder uses to assemble an engine, from crankshaft to carburetor. Detailed sections show how to disassemble a used engine, inspect for signs of damage, select replacement parts, buy machine work, check critical component fit, and much more! Performance mods and upgrades are discussed along the way, so the book meets the needs of all enthusiasts, from restorers to hot rodders. Small Block Chevrolet: Stock and High-Performance Rebuilds is a must-have for every small-block Chevy fan.