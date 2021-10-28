Small-Block Chevrolet: Stock and High-Performance Rebuilds

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613251966
UPC:
9781613251966
MPN:
CT-SA26R
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Small-Block Chevrolet: Stock and High-Performance Rebuilds (9781613251966)
  • Small-Block Chevrolet: Stock and High-Performance Rebuilds (9781613251966)
$62.50
Frequently bought together:

Description

The small-block Chevrolet is easily the most popular V-8 engine ever built. It was introduced in 1955, and remained in production until the mid-1990s, powering legendary cars such as the 1955-1957 Chevys, Camaros, Impalas, Novas, Chevelles, and of course, the most popular sports car of all time, the Corvette. Of course, whether restoring or modifying one of these classics, the time comes when your small-block Chevy needs rebuilding. This updated version of Small-Block Chevrolet: Stock and High-Performance Rebuilds is a quality, step-by-step Workbench book that shows you how to rebuild a street or racing small-block Chevy in your own garage. It includes more than 600 color photos and easy-to-read text that explains every procedure a professional builder uses to assemble an engine, from crankshaft to carburetor. Detailed sections show how to disassemble a used engine, inspect for signs of damage, select replacement parts, buy machine work, check critical component fit, and much more! Performance mods and upgrades are discussed along the way, so the book meets the needs of all enthusiasts, from restorers to hot rodders. Small Block Chevrolet: Stock and High-Performance Rebuilds is a must-have for every small-block Chevy fan.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
How to Rebuild the Small-Block Chevrolet How to Rebuild the Small-Block Chevrolet

How to Rebuild the Small-Block Chevrolet

Cartech Books

$59.95
By: Larry Atherton . Stock and High-Performance Rebuilds - Book Description For 50 years, the small-block Chevy has ruled the streets - there are now millions of them out there, powering everything...
Out of stock
The Chevrolet Small-Block Bible Front Cover The Chevrolet Small-Block Bible Back Cover

The Chevrolet Small-Block Bible

Motorbooks

$69.99
The Chevrolet Small-Block Bible: How to Choose, Buy, and Build the Ultimate Small-Block from Generation Ito Today's LS is nothing short of the ultimate Chevrolet small-block V-8 engine resource...
Out of stock
High Performance Small Block Ford Engines High Performance Small Block Ford Engines

High Performance Small Block Ford Engines

Cartech Books

$59.95
By: by The Best Of Hot Rod Magazine . High Performance Small Block Ford Engines - With bonus pages from 5.0 Mustang Magazine. Topics include: Factory Cyl Head Guide, Hi-Po 351W On a Budget, 400 HP...