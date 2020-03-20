Snakes Alive! The Cream of 1980s British Cobra Replicas

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780954572938
UPC:
9780954572938
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Snakes Alive! The Cream of 1980s British Cobra Replicas (9780954572938)
  • Snakes Alive! The Cream of 1980s British Cobra Replicas (9780954572938)
$195.00
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

392 pages, Hardcover, Published in 2019

Following the sucess of his two books on TVR - The Early Years and A Passion to Succeed - Peter Filby has turned his attention to British-made replicas of Carroll Shelby's legendary Cobra.

he Dax Cobra, Dax Tojeiro, Ram SC, Python Roadster, BRA 289, Brightwheel Viper and Southern Roadcraft SR V8 are the main subjects and each one of these famous Cobra replicas is comprehensively detailed with the history of its time in production, personalities involved and amusing anecdotes.
Including many photographs of the best cars in clear, uncluttered locations and, to fill any gaps, had raided his history files and also acquired pictures from other highly rated photographers. The end result is a top quality book full of glorious images that are a pleasure just to look through.

 

View AllClose

Related Products

Cobra Replicas Cobra Replicas
Add to Cart

Cobra Replicas

$99.95
By: Ian Stent . Outside of the States, the UK's Cobra replica scene is one of the most exciting and prolific on the planet. In this book the author has visited all of the major players, looking...
On Sale
Shelby Cobra: The Snake That Conquered The World
Add to Cart

Motorbooks

Shelby Cobra - The Snake That Conquered The World

MSRP: $159.95
Now: $119.95
Was: $159.95
Author: Colin Comer, Hardbound, 264 Pages, ISBN: 9780760347614,  Collector's Special 2015 Edition of 2011 Original book - In the early 1960s, Carroll Shelby, a Texas chicken farmer turned...
Out of stock
The Racing Fords (Australian) (trf1980) The Racing Fords (Australian) (trf1980)

Western Colour Print Pty. Ltd.

The Racing Fords (Australian)

$50.00
Printed and Published by Western Colour Print Pty.Ltd. NSW 2204, Australia, ISBN: trf1980 Stunning black & white action images of Racing Escorts, Capris , Mustangs and Falcons on Australian...