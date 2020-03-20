Snakes Alive! The Cream of 1980s British Cobra Replicas

392 pages, Hardcover, Published in 2019

Following the sucess of his two books on TVR - The Early Years and A Passion to Succeed - Peter Filby has turned his attention to British-made replicas of Carroll Shelby's legendary Cobra.

he Dax Cobra, Dax Tojeiro, Ram SC, Python Roadster, BRA 289, Brightwheel Viper and Southern Roadcraft SR V8 are the main subjects and each one of these famous Cobra replicas is comprehensively detailed with the history of its time in production, personalities involved and amusing anecdotes.

Including many photographs of the best cars in clear, uncluttered locations and, to fill any gaps, had raided his history files and also acquired pictures from other highly rated photographers. The end result is a top quality book full of glorious images that are a pleasure just to look through.