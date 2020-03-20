‘Sox’ - Gary Hocking – the forgotten World Motorcycle Champion (Roger Hughes )

Author: Roger Hughes, ISBN: 9781787114142, Paperback, 176 pages

Features

• The only book written about Gary ‘Sox’ Hocking’s life and career

• A man described as ‘the Barry Sheene of his day, and could have been the Lewis Hamilton’

• Explains in his own words his retirement from motorcycle racing

• Details his start in motorcycle racing, and who helped him along the way

• How he came to Europe, and how he was helped by a motorcycle dealer from Manchester

• Reveals how he took the European circuits by storm and became a works rider

• Hocking’s progression from racing Nortons and MZs, to a works place with MV Agusta

• Covers his historic battles and wins at the Isle of Man TT

• Discusses his retirement from motorcycle racing following the death of his close friend, Tom Phillis

• Includes eyewitness accounts of his fatal accident

Description

Until recently, Gary Hocking was the only World Motorcycle Champion of his era without a book dedicated to his life. This book reveals Gary’s life in Rhodesia, how he was helped to become a World Champion, his dedication, and retirement at a young age – and the accident that cost him his life.

Synopsis

Gary ‘Sox’ Hocking raced against the likes of Geoff Duke, Mike Hailwood and John Surtees, and eventually became double world champion – yet his name remains largely forgotten. He retired at an early stage in his career, and the explanation so often given for this ultimately proved far removed from the real reason.

Roger Hughes' fascinating book is a positive celebration of Hocking’s life and career. Stories reveal how he went from riding a motorbike to work to becoming world champion – a riveting journey, made more so by being told by those who were close to him. Gary’s decision to move to car racing because it was safer, only to then be killed in a car, makes for a tragic end to his tale. This book explores the many suggestions as to how the accident happened.

With photos covering Hocking’s early career racing Nortons in South Africa, through to his final motorcycle ride, at the 1962 Isle of Man TT – a win that was, in many ways, so important to him – this book is a fitting tribute to a forgotten champion.

This popular book is now available in paperback.

Additional Information

Period Covered: 1947-1962

Models Covered: Jawa 150, Velocette, Norton 350, 650, Triumph 650, AJS 650, MZ 250, 350, MV Agusta

--

Gary ‘Sox’ Hocking was a World Motorcycle Champion, and could have become the first champion on two wheels, and four.

This is the first book to be written about Gary Hocking, the forgotten champion.

Detailing how Gary Hocking went to Rhodesia, and how he became interested in motorbikes, this book contains recollections from those who helped him in his career, and those that rode against him. Including many previously unpublished photos of Hocking, the book also contains lists of his races, as far as is known, both on bikes and in cars.