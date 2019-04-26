Star Wars TIE Fighter Haynes Owners' Workshop Manual

Imperial and First Order Models

Just as the Galactic Empire used great fleets of starships to expand Imperial control across the galaxy, the subsequent authoritarian government, the First Order, used even more technologically advanced ships to unify planetary systems and crush all opposition. With both regimes, the most abundant and ubiquitous ships in their respective fleets were the notoriously lethal TIE fighters.

The TIE Fighter Owners’ Workshop Manual presents a thorough history of Sienar Fleet Systems’ twin ion engine space superiority fighter, from early concepts and prototypes to the mass-produced starfighters that fought countless battles against insurgent groups. The history of TIE fighters—including bombers, boarding craft, and shuttles—is fully illustrated with numerous photographs, schematics, exploded diagrams, and computer-generated artwork by Star WarsTM vehicle experts Chris Reiff and Chris Trevas. Text is by Ryder Windham, author and co-author of more than 70 Star Wars books. This Haynes Manual is the most thorough technical guide to TIE fighters available, and is fully authorized and approved by Lucasfilm.

Coverage includes:

Sienar Fleet Systems and the TIE series

Imperial TIE Fighters

TIE Starfighter series

First Order TIE Fighters

Weapons and defensive systems

The pilots, training and gear

Size comparison chart

Authors:

Ryder Windham is the author and co-author of many Star Wars books. His previous collaborations with artists Chris Reiff and Chris Trevas include Haynes' YT-1300 Millennium Falcon and Death Star Owner’s Workshop Manuals.

Chris Reiff is an illustrator and product designer who has been working on Star Wars for more than 20 years.

Chris Trevas has been creating Star Wars art for over two decades, illustrating books, games, toy packaging, art prints, and an array of products.

