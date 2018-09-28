SU Carburetters Tuning Tips & Techniques (Also Covers All SU Fuel Pumps)

Covers tuning tips and techniques for SU Carburetors as well as all SU fuel pumps for numerous classic cars, including the Mini Cooper, Sprite, Bentley, Jaguar E-Type, MkII, Daimler V8, Land Rover, MGB, Rolls Royce, TR4 & 7, Spitfire, Rover & Volvo 1800. Topics include basic design and function, overhauling and fault finding, mixtures and tuning, burning characteristics of different mixtures, size selection, use of special racing fuels, dismantling and assembly, auxiliary enrichment, automatic enrichment device, electric fuel pumps, mechanical fuel pumps, jet identification and jet needle identification.

With a total of 200 fully illustrated pages. SB.

SKU: SUT ISBN: 9781855202559, paperback book

