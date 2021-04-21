Supercars Bathurst Shoot Outs The Complete Sessions 2007 to 2010 DVD

The racing is getting harder and faster in “The Great Race” at the Bathurst 1000 each year and now one of the weekend favorites is here for you to enjoy, the Saturday Top Ten Shoot Out. Watch Ten of Australia’s fastest touring cars and their stars do battle for the ultimate prize “pole position” at the Mount Panorama Bathurst 1000 – kilometre enduro on Sunday.

On this DVD we look at the complete Top Ten sessions as they when to air from 2007 to 2010, relive the excitement of the V8s as they take on the mountain in a no holds barred race against the clock for the ultimate prize.

Can you image having the whole mountain to yourself? Well here’s the next best thing, watch the best of the best take it on.

Cat No KAL5609B

Duration:

Approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes