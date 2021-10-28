Superfinds (Michael Kliebenstein)

Hardcover, ISBN: 9781907085895, 420 pages

A truly unique selection of previously unseen photographs of important historic cars as found in the 1960s and 1970s

This book is unique. It is a compendium of wonderful automotive treasure, as discovered. With the passage of time all cars became worthless and unloved, no matter how eminent. Racing cars inevitably became uncompetitive and redundant. Many vehicles passed into scrapyards, the motoring equivalent of a cemetery, or simply rotted away.

Today, of course, we value, covet and preserve the work of great designers, engineers and coachbuilders, and their creations give enormous pleasure to many, whether it be in ownership, driving, competing or simply as historic objects to be admired when on display. All will have a story – sometimes sad, sometimes heroic.

Many of the more esoteric car companies produced machines that were not only engineering masterpieces but also great works of art.

Italian Corrado Cupellini was a pioneer in the developing old car movement in the 1960s and ’70s. He had a mission: to explore, discover and rescue motor cars of merit before it was too late. He roved the world following his passion and this extraordinary book is a photographic record of his astounding journey of discovery.

Famous coachbuilders featured include Pinin Farina, Zagato, Touring, Vignale, Saoutchik and Bertone.

Grand Prix cars, sports racers, Formula 2 cars, CanAm cars, Formula Junior single-seaters and more.

Legendary racers including several ‘Birdcage’ Maseratis, a Matra Le Mans car, Ferrari Testa Rossa…

Cars formerly owned by Nuvolari, Chiron and Fangio.

Porsche racers including examples of 917, 906, 718 RSK ‘Mittellenker’, 910, 904, 550 RSK Spyder, 911 RS, 910/8 ‘Bergspyder’, RS 60...

Unique cars, prototypes, specials and unidentified vehicles, race team transporters, crashed cars and pedal cars.

The author Michael Kliebenstein is a true automobiliste and has been playing with cars since he was old enough to first hold a Matchbox model car in his hand. A lifelong enthusiast, he has been active in the field for over 40 years. His automotive-related activities include being a collector, restorer, racer, writer, photographer, advisor and marketing expert. With his long-standing expertise, Kliebenstein scouts for many collectors, museums and other historic carrelated companies worldwide. Based in Germany, Michael has travelled the world pursuing old cars. He has published several books and written many features for classic car magazines. Above all, Michael is a true enthusiast and has a passion for collectors’ cars in their untouched original condition and form.