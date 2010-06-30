Suzuki GSX-R600/750 (04 - 05) & GSX-R1000 (03 - 08) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: GSX-R600K4 599cc 2004GSX-R600K5 599cc 2005GSX-R750K4 749cc 2004GSX-R750K5 749cc 2005GSX-R1000K3 988cc 2003GSX-R1000K4 988cc 2004GSX-R1000K5 999cc 2005GSX-R1000K6 999cc 2006GSX-R1000K7 999cc 2007GSX-R1000K8 999cc 2008

Exclusions:



Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Pages: 336

Cover: Paperback

Published: Wednesday, June 30, 2010

Part Number: M4382

ISBN: 9781785213229

Author:

Description 1:

GSX-R600K4 599cc 2004, GSX-R600K5 599cc 2005, GSX-R750K4 749cc 2004, GSX-R750K5 749cc 2005, GSX-R1000K3 988cc 2003, GSX-R1000K4 988cc 2004, GSX-R1000K5 999cc 2005, GSX-R1000K6 999cc 2006, GSX-R1000K7 999cc 2007, GSX-R1000K8 999cc 2008

Description 2:



Description 3:



Description 4:

