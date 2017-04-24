Suzuki RV125 / RV200 VanVan 2003 - 2017 Workshop Manual

Description

Complete coverage for your Suzuki RV125 and RV200 VanVan 2003 to 2017

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes.

Each Manual includes:

  • Clear and easy to follow page layout
  • Full procedures written from hands-on experience
  • Easy-to-follow photos
  • Faultfinding information
  • How to make special tools
  • Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

 

What's covered: 

RV125K3 to K9 125cc 03 - 09
RV125L0 to L6 125cc 10 - 17
RV200 199cc 2017

More Details

Part number: 
M6355
Dimensions: 
270x210
# of pages: 
276
ISBN-13: 
9781785213557
ISBN-10: 
1785213555
UPC: 
699414012466
Publication date: 
Monday, 24 April, 2017
Language: 
English
