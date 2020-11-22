Sydney Master Blast featuring Australian Muscle Car Masters - 2019 Highlights DVD

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9340601002685
UPC:
9340601002685
MPN:
9340601002685
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Sydney Master Blast featuring Australian Muscle Car Masters - 2019 Highlights DVD (9340601002685)
  • Sydney Master Blast featuring Australian Muscle Car Masters - 2019 Highlights DVD (9340601002685)
$39.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

 Australia’s favourite retro racing series raced under lights at a revamped Australian Muscle Car Masters meeting, now know as the Sydney MasterBlast. Paynter Dixon Australian Touring Car Masters series returned and race on an action packed weekend including the first ever Saturday night racing at Sydney Motorsport Park as the event returned to its traditional Fathers Day weekend.

Other categories on the program included Heritage Touring Cars, Historic Touring Cars, Sports Sedans, Historic Sports cars, Supercarts and Motorcycles featuring a Le Mans start all supporting the Touring Car Masters return since 2015.

The action was hot and fast and an event not to be missed. Proudly sponsored by Paynter Dixon and Dunlop So grab your copy now on DVD.

Cat No BHE8263

Duration: Approximately 80 Minutes

 

 
View AllClose

Related Products

2017 Australian Muscle Car Masters DVD 2017 Australian Muscle Car Masters DVD
Add to Cart

2017 Australian Muscle Car Masters DVD

Chevron

$39.95
2017 Australian Muscle Car Masters Highlights, Cat No BHE7699 Relive all the action from the 2017 Australian Muscle Car Masters at Sydney Motorsport Park. This almost hour and a half DVD...
2014 Australian Muscle Car Masters DVD 2014 Australian Muscle Car Masters DVD Back Cover
Add to Cart

2014 Australian Muscle Car Masters DVD

Chevron

$39.95
Running time — approx. 90mins, BHE5535, ISBN: 9340601001282 Relive all the action from the 2014 Australian Muscle Car Masters at Sydney Motorsport Park. This 90 minute DVD...