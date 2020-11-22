Sydney Master Blast featuring Australian Muscle Car Masters - 2019 Highlights DVD

Australia’s favourite retro racing series raced under lights at a revamped Australian Muscle Car Masters meeting, now know as the Sydney MasterBlast. Paynter Dixon Australian Touring Car Masters series returned and race on an action packed weekend including the first ever Saturday night racing at Sydney Motorsport Park as the event returned to its traditional Fathers Day weekend.

Other categories on the program included Heritage Touring Cars, Historic Touring Cars, Sports Sedans, Historic Sports cars, Supercarts and Motorcycles featuring a Le Mans start all supporting the Touring Car Masters return since 2015.

The action was hot and fast and an event not to be missed. Proudly sponsored by Paynter Dixon and Dunlop So grab your copy now on DVD.

Cat No BHE8263