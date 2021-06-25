Tatra - The Legacy Of Hans Ledwinka (paperback)

Authors: Ivan Margolius & John G Henry, 224 Pages, ISBN: 9781787116306 - paperback

The story of the Tatra company, which originated in the Central European country of Czechoslovakia, is one of great innovation and avant-garde design in automobile engineering. It is also the story of one man - Hans Ledwinka - and his visionary concepts which have become highly influential, although often undervalued, contributions to the development of car technology.

Until now, Hans Ledwinka's talent has hardly been recognised; in retrospect, he can be judged equal to car designers such as Benz, Daimler, and Porsche, whose endeavours have been fully recorded many times over. With his revolutionary Tatra cars Ledwinka consistently pushed back the frontiers of automobile construction, and without his inspiration, the Volkswagen, in its air-cooled rearengined form, would, perhaps, never have been conceived.

The authors have covered the full history of the Tatra company, which is one of the oldest factories in continuous automobile manufacture, dating back to the 19th century. By doing this, they have placed both Ledwinka and the Czechoslovak Tatra company in their rightful places in the history of car design, and provided a fully comprehensive assessment of the influence of Tatra car designs, and their inspired creator.

Fully revised and updated since the 1990 volume, this new edition also contains many additional illustrations.

Ivan Margolius

Ivan Margolius is an author of memoirs, and a number of books and articles on art, architecture, engineering, design, and automobile history. Born in Prague, Czechoslovakia, he studied architecture there. Following his arrival in London in 1966, he practised at Foster and Partners, Skidmore, Owings and Merrill, and Yorke Rosenberg Mardall. His interest in Czech politics, history, technology and design spurred on his publishing ventures.

Since 2000, Ivan has been the owner of a 1949 Tatra T600 Tatraplan.

John G Henry

John G Henry was born in Northern Ireland and studied in England. He is a projects manager involved in several important building designs in the United Kingdom and in the Middle East. Since his studies, he has been researching innovative achievements in automobile history.

