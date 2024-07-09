EVRO Publishing

Texas Legend - Jim Hall and his Chaparrals

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781910505663
UPC:
9781910505663
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$185.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

One of the greatest drivers of his generation, Jim Hall is even better known as an innovator. From tiny Chaparral Cars in Midland, Texas emerged a series of vehicles that changed the face of racing. His high-winged Chaparral 2E Can-Am car and 2F World Sportscar Championship contender may be the most influential race vehicles of the 20th century. Today, every Formula 1 car uses net downforce, driver-adjustable wings, composite chassis, side-mounted radiators, semi-automatic gearboxes and advanced telemetry to optimize vehicle performance — all things Chaparral pioneered in the mid-1960s. Here he tells his story — his life, his cars, his relationship with Chevrolet, his partnership with Hap Sharp, his battles with sanctioning body bureaucracies — for the first time to award-winning author George Levy in this authorized biography.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Texas Legend - Jim Hall and his Chaparrals
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
320
Author:
George Levy
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
Chaparral: Can-Am Racing Cars from Texas Chaparral: Can-Am Racing Cars from Texas

Chaparral - Can-Am Racing Cars from Texas

Iconografix

$89.95
By: Karl Ludvigsen . Few sports-racing cars have captured the imagination as did the Chaparrals, menacing white machines out of the Texas oil country that cut a swathe through American sports-car...
Jim Clark Racing Legend (Special Edition) Jim Clark Racing Legend (Special Edition)
Add to Cart

Jim Clark Racing Legend (Special Edition)

Motorbooks

$140.00
Author: Eric Dymock, ISBN: 9780760316894, 0760316899, Paparback, Published in 2003 Beautiful book... captures the feeling of the racing era he lived in.... Dan Gurney This special edition features...