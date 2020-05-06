The All-British Marendaz Special - The Man, The Cars and The Aeroplanes

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781781557020
UPC:
9781781557020
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • The All-British Marendaz Special The Man,The Cars and The Aeroplanes
  • The All-British Marendaz Special The Man,The Cars and The Aeroplanes
$59.95
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

Author: Graham Skillen, Paperback,ISBN: 9781781557020, 192 Pages, First Edition, 2018

Includes 132 black-and-white and colour photographs ++ This is the story of Captain Marendaz, a pilot in the RFC in the Great War and his life as a manufacturer of cars in the 1920s and 1930s when he competed extensively at Brooklands and elsewhere, before moving on to designing and building aircraft. He was closely associated with Stirling Moss's parents and Kaye Don, being involved in trialling and record-breaking with his own cars and the American Graham-Paige. His passage through life was not smooth, being frequently coloured by disputes, ending up with him being arrested under the notorious Category 18B regulations in 1940, causing him to move to South Africa after the war, where trouble followed him before his return to England in 1972. The book also contains a considerable number of first-hand accounts, by people who worked for Captain Marendaz, of life in a small car and aircraft factory before the war, giving a revealing insight into the social history of the period. His sports cars are attractive with good lines, a point brought out in the many illustrations taken in period and more recently of survivors. His correspondence with the author and others provides an insight into his controversial life.

 

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Ultimate Mini Builder DVD Ultimate Mini Builder DVD

Ultimate Mini Builder DVD

Minifilms

$59.95
  Other Details Publisher Code: Z CARS     Minutes: 140 Google Preview: //  
Out of stock
Classic British Sports Cars Classic British Sports Cars

Classic British Sports Cars

Haynes

$69.95
By: Jon Pressnell . What are the greatest and the most interesting sports cars Britain has made? The answers are in this authoritative survey by top motoring writer Jon Pressnell. Packed with...
Bristol Cars A Very British Story - front cover Bristol Cars A Very British Story - back cover
Add to Cart

Bristol Cars A Very British Story

Haynes

$350.00
Author: Christopher Balfour, ISBN: 9781844254071, Harbound, 452 Pages For over 60 years a team of talented engineers and craftsmen have been building Bristol cars in a small factory to the north of...
Wolseley: A Very British Car (9781906133733) - front Wolseley: A Very British Car (9781906133733) - back
Add to Cart

Wolseley - A Very British Car

Herridge & Sons

$149.95
Author: Anders Ditlev Clausager, Hardbound, 304 Pages, ISBN: 9781906133733, First Published, 2016 Wolseley was one of the pioneers of the British motor industry, the first car being built...