The Art of Gordon Crosby (Peter Garnier, 1978, 1st Edition)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780600320388
UPC:
9780600320388
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day.
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • The Art of Gordon Crosby (Peter Garnier, 1978, 1st Edition) (9780600320388)
  • The Art of Gordon Crosby (Peter Garnier, 1978, 1st Edition) (9780600320388)
  • The Art of Gordon Crosby (Peter Garnier, 1978, 1st Edition) (9780600320388)
  • The Art of Gordon Crosby (Peter Garnier, 1978, 1st Edition) (9780600320388)
  • The Art of Gordon Crosby (Peter Garnier, 1978, 1st Edition) (9780600320388)
$150.00
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

By: Peter Garnier . 2nd hand book in excellent / like new condition

Almost certainly the most famous automotive artist there has ever been, Crosby did much more than record great cars - he was equally concerned with overall impressions, with capturing the essence of a complete situation within a single painting, and bringing to each a combination of life and vigour as well as mechanical accuracy.

Essentially romantic, Crosby’s work records the spirit of the early years when motoring was new, exciting, and dangerous. Much of it is evocative of power and speed, of the Land Speed Record in its heroic era, of the high long-bonneted cars in Edwardian Grands Prix, on the Brooklands bankings or the dusty roads of the Targa Florio circuit in the golden age of racing between the two world wars. He also painted the grand touring cars of the period, often setting them on the Alpine passes or the poplar-lined roads of France in an age and style of travel that is now history.

Not all Crosby’s work was romantic, though. A versatile, innovative artist, he pioneered the perspective and cutaway drawings which are now taken for granted in motoring publications, and he also produced innumerable pen-and-ink sketches and cartoons.

A representative cross-section of Crosby's work is brought together in this book, which has an introduction and commentary by the late Peter Garnier, past editor of Autocar.

 

View AllClose

Related Products

Porsche 356 Porsche 356
Add to Cart

Porsche 356 - 1st Edition

Veloce Publishing

$99.95
By: Brian Long . The 356 was the first Porsche model. The coupes and spyders were a great success throughout the world and continued to be so throughout the model's life. The story of the Porsche...
The Lambretta Bible The Lambretta Bible
Add to Cart

The Lambretta Bible - 1st Edition

Veloce Publishing

$199.95
By: Pete Davies . This book covers all Lambretta models build in Italy 1947 - 1971. An in-depth look at the world’s finest scooter, from the Model A to the GP 200. The Lambretta story...
The Art of Gordon Crosby
Add to Cart

The Art of Gordon Crosby

Herridge & Sons

MSRP: $125.00
$49.95
By: Peter Garnier . 2nd hand book in very good condition Almost certainly the most famous automotive artist there has ever been, Crosby did much more than record great cars - he was equally...
Add to Cart

MG by McComb (1978 Edition)

OSPREY PUBLISHING (UK)

$100.00
Author: Wilson McComb, Hardbound, 300 Pages, ASIN:  B01K3H4140 , 1978 Edition **RARE BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION**
Healey - Autocar
Add to Cart

Healey - Autocar

Temple Press

$95.00
Compiled by Peter Garnier from the Archives of Autocar magazine, Hardcover, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9780600350255, First Edition, 1983***RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION***