The Best of Peter Egan - Four Decades of Motorycycle Tales and Musings From The Pages of Cycle World

Author: Peter Egan, Foreword: Jay Leno, ISBN:9780760363799, Hardcover, published in 2018, 286 pages

The Best of Peter Egan offers a “greatest hits” collection of Egan's motorcycle musings from the past four decades, delivered in his signature, wise but amusing, style. Peter Egan's writing invites you to pull up a chair, pour a little scotch, and relax while he shares with you his tales from the road, his motorcycling philosophy, and his keen observations about the two-wheeled life.



For some forty years, Peter Egan’s columns and feature articles have been among Cycle World'smost anticipated monthly content. Egan's legions of fans know they will gain a fresh perspective on motorcycling from each of his articles.

Drawings from motoring artist Hector Cademartori beautifully illustrate Egan’s musings. This is an unforgettable collection from a master writer whose simple adventures of two-wheeled life remind us why we love to ride.