The Book of the Mazda MX-5 Miata - The Mk1 Na-series 1988 to 1997 (Brian Long))

Description

Researched and written in Japan, with the full co-operation of the factory, here, in definitive detail, is the complete story of the first generation of Mazda's MX-5 - the car that re-invented the affordable lightweight roadster, a species that many thought was extinct as the 1990s drew near. Immediately successful, the MX-5, also known as the Miata or Eunos Roadster, spawned many imitators, but remains the world's biggest selling sports car. The series has now been in production for over 30 years, and new generations continue to follow the concept of the original, much to the delight of fans and enthusiasts all over the world.

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
The Book of the Mazda MX-5 Miata - The Mk1 Na-series 1988 to 1997
Language:
English
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
144
Author:
Brian Long
Cover:
Paperback
